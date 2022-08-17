Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Burwood Colliery Dam removal is still on the cards following community feedback sessions at Whitebridge High School

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE FUTURE of a popular Lake Macquarie "duck pond" remains uncertain despite community feedback calling for the site's preservation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.