One man survived the wreck of the Dunbar and he later became a hero in Newcastle

By Mike Scanlon
August 21 2022 - 5:00am
Trauma: James Johnson. Picture: Courtesy State Library of NSW

MANY decades ago, I heard a strange true tale about a scuba diver who had decorated his whole garage wall with shipwreck coins.

