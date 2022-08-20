The national spotlight will shine on Sydney on August 27

The eyes of the greyhound world turn to Sydney next week as NSW takes its turn hosting the National Sprint and Distance Championships at Wentworth Park.
State heats and finals were conducted around the country and in New Zealand earlier this month, with winners now heading to Sydney chasing the title of National Champion.
On Saturday August 27, NSW will be represented by Simply Limelight and Good Odds Cash in the Sprint Championship, and by the pre-post favourite Super Estrella in the Distance Championship.
Also on the same day, the Richmond straight track will host the final of the National Straight Track Championship.
This will be the first time the Nationals have been held since 2019 after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the past two runnings of the event.
I would like to congratulate all qualifiers for the respective finals and wish everyone the best of luck in their pursuit of success.
New leader
While passing on congratulations, it would be remiss of me not to congratulate our new Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay.
Rob was appointed to the role on August 5 taking over from Tony Mestrov, having worked as GRNSW's legal advisor and company secretary for the past three and half years.
Rob has made it clear he wants to listen to all stakeholders and participants in greyhound racing, and has already made a point of attending a number of race meetings and acquainting himself with the locals.
Like all the staff at GRNSW I look forward to working alongside Rob and continuing the wonderful work we are doing for our people and animals and the sport here in NSW.
GAP days
Fresh from another successful day at the Dog Lover's Show, our Greyhounds As Pets teams will be out and about over the next few weeks with numerous events on the calendar.
A big day is expected at Kellyville Pets on Saturday August 20, but there will also be two huge events GAP will be a part of the following weekend; the adoption day at the Norman Lindsay Gallery in the Blue Mountains on August 28, and another adoption day at the Port Macquarie Petstock venue on August 27.
Chasing qualifiers
Things are rapidly warming up with the TAB Million Dollar Chase as we continue around the regions.
After finals at Bathurst, Casino, Temora, Gunnedah, Gosford and Bulli, we now have 19 dogs qualified for the semi-finals to be held at Wentworth Park on September 16.
We still have a couple of weeks of the regional qualifiers scheduled before we move to Wentworth Park for the city qualifiers, then it's off to the semi-finals.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
