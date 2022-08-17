Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Varroa mite yellow zone lifted, as NSW DPI makes big changes to its biosecurity orders to deal with the bee parasite

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle beekeeper Neil Livingstone. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle beekeeper Neil Livingstone says it's time for the NSW government to lift all biosecurity zones put in place to deal with the varroa mite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.