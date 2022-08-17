MEREWETHER halfback Eli McCulloch admits that a case of FOMO helped drive his rehabilitation from a dislocated hip.
McCulloch suffered the horrific injury in the Greens' 17-0 loss to Hamilton in round two and was expected to be sidelined for the season.
But incredibly, the 22-year-old played 20 minutes off the bench in the 25-19 win over University on Saturday.
"I couldn't compare the pain to anything else that I have felt in my life," McCulloch said. "It was horrible. I was lucky [Merewether lock and orthopaedic surgeon] Michael Dan was there. He was able to pop it back in cleanly and there were no fractures."
Initially, McCulloch was resigned to missing the season, but Dan and physio Dave Renfrew provided hope of a return.
"Danny reckoned if I put my head down and got right into my recovery, it was possible," McCulloch said. "I was desperate to get back. I didn't realise until I couldn't play, how much I wanted to play. I think we can win the premiership this year and didn't want to miss it.
"Dave Renfrew has been awesome. Once the joint was strong enough, he mapped out a gym program and a return-to-play program. I followed that to a T.
"It is sweet now. I wouldn't even know I have done it. I was nervous before Saturday but as soon as I got through the first hit, I knew I was good."
Merewether, who top the table on 52 points, have the bye this round before completing the season away to Maitland.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
