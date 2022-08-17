Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Rural doctors say Labor's health policy is making it harder to attract and retain GPs in the bush as Newcastle, central Coast get workforce priority status

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
August 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priority status: Dr Lee Fong with Labor MPs Dan Repacholi, Meryl Swanson and Pat Conroy when changes to the Distribution Priority Area classifications were announced in July. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

THE Rural Doctors Association of Australia says Labor's health policies are making it hard to attract and retain medical staff in the bush.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.