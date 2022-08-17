Little Quirks making Call To Unknowns

CENTRAL Coast indie-folk favourites Little Quirks will release their fourth EP Call To Unknowns on August 26.
This week the family band of sisters Abbey and Mia Toole and their cousins Jaymi and Alex Toole unveiled Maybelle, the third single from their forthcoming six-track EP.
Maybelle is a frantic rush of bluegrass, tempered with an exquisite pop melody.
"Maybelle is a story of a woman with a wild mind and imagination," Abbey said.
"She travels town to town, sharing stories of her adventures.
"Over time, the news spreads and she becomes the legend of Maybelle."
Call To Unknowns builds on and refines the strengths of Little Quirks' 2020 EP Cover My Eyes.
There's The Cranberries-style grandeur of Florence's Town, retro do-wop pop on Someone To Hold and the Mumford & Sons' indie-folk on The Rain.
Little Quirks kick off their next tour at the Newkulele Festival at Newcastle City Hall on September 9.
