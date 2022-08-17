Newcastle Herald
Little Quirks unveil single Maybelle from forthcoming EP

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
August 17 2022
Little Quirks making Call To Unknowns

CENTRAL Coast indie-folk favourites Little Quirks will release their fourth EP Call To Unknowns on August 26.

