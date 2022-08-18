AN ACTIVE transport route from Adamstown to Murrays Beach is one step closer, with the opening of a shared cycleway in Lake Macquarie.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser was joined by Hunter Liberal MLC Taylor Martin at Blacksmiths on Thursday to announce the opening of the southern section of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track (FAST).
Advertisement
"We know that people in our community want to get out and cycle and we are providing shared pathways all around our city," Cr Fraser said.
"It's not only for tourism and it's not only for people to be out on weekends it's also for people to be able to travel to work as well.
"We know how well used the Adamstown and Belmont link is. We need to get cars off the road and think about how we can better provide alternate transport."
The newly-opened track is a 1.6km stretch between Hilda Street, Belmont South, and Awabakal Avenue, Blacksmiths, which connects to an existing shared path leading to Swansea.
Cr Fraser said the southern section cost around $4 million of the FAST project's entire $15 million cost.
Through their Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism fund the NSW Government is providing more than $7 million toward the project.
Taylor Martin said the cycleway will "create a much safer pathway, 3 metres wide in most sections, for cyclists and walkers".
Work on the northern section is expected to start early next year and be complete by October. Once it is finished, the FAST will meet with Fernleigh Track to create a 27km active transport route from Adamstown to Murrays Beach.
FAST project manager Tess Dziwulski said the northern section will be more than a "slab on the ground".
"It will allow the community to actually take in the views of Belmont Lagoon," Ms Dziwulski said.
"The northern section will include some of the landmark viewing platforms and also we are going to build a wetland boardwalk and replace the existing bridge over Cold Tea Creek.
"I know a lot of people living around here that don't actually know Belmont Lagoon is there so I think it's an opportunity for us to showcase the area's natural and cultural significance."
Ms Dziwulksi said Aboriginal artefacts have been encountered in early assessments of the northern section and that council is working with Bahtabah Local Aboriginal Land Council to create a public art installation "reflecting the important role Belmont Lagoon played, long before European settlement".
Cr Fraser said the northern section will be "dedicated to our First Nations people".
Swansea Labor MP Yasmin Catley was at the official opening on Thursday and described the project as a "win win".
Advertisement
"The real good news is the connectivity it brings from suburb to suburb," Ms Catley said.
"The people who live around here love to get out, love to cycle, they love to run and ride and all sorts of things so this will be a great asset to our community."
Praising Lake Macquarie council and assistance from the state government, Ms Catley said safety was a major concern for residents prior to the track's completion.
"It's not just cyclists but also pedestrians. If you live here in pelican, walking down to Belmont South is incredibly dangerous, you are literally on the highway," she said.
"This is fantastic. It's going to be safe, it's going to be fun and everyone is going to get out and enjoy it."
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.