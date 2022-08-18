LAKE Macquarie are planning a major rebuild next season but are unlikely to return to Hunter Rugby's top-tier competition.
Advertisement
The Roos were axed from Premier Rugby halfway though the season due to issues with player numbers and lopsided scorelines.
They entered two teams in the Divisional competition with the aim of winning games and increasing numbers.
However, the move has had the opposite effect.
Lake Macquarie have withdrawn one team and have just enough players for the other.
"Everyone was disillusioned with the decision by the board to axe us from premier rugby," Roos stalwart Matt Bartley said. "We have lost so many players. We had 75 fully registered players and 45 weekly registrations. Of those, 11 have gone to other clubs. Eighty have have been lost to rugby. We have lost sponsors, officials have walked out. The plan is to rebuild next year but it is going to take a massive effort."
** University coach Sam Berry has set a new benchmark when it comes to dress code. On Saturday, Berry looked very much the part, dressed in a collared shirt, tie and dress jeans. On his feet, were footy boots with aluminium studs.
It was that kind of day at University. Halfway through the first grade warm-up, replacement Carl Manu had to race over help push his wife's car which was bogged.
** Lake Macquarie are hosting a fundraiser at Club Macquarie on September 24 for Jai McDermott, who is battling health problems. Former Wallabies Nick Farr-Jones and Gary Ella head the list of special guests. Tickets are $50 which includes some food and refreshments.
** Merewether lock Darcy Christie-Johnson won't play again until the finals after receiving a two-game suspension for striking. Southern Beaches prop Caleb Barrett received four games after both were sent from the field for fighting a fortnight ago.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.