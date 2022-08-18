"Everyone was disillusioned with the decision by the board to axe us from premier rugby," Roos stalwart Matt Bartley said. "We have lost so many players. We had 75 fully registered players and 45 weekly registrations. Of those, 11 have gone to other clubs. Eighty have have been lost to rugby. We have lost sponsors, officials have walked out. The plan is to rebuild next year but it is going to take a massive effort."