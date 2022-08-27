Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Food Issue: New restaurants bring fresh hope for hospitality industry in a topsy-turvy year

By Lisa Rockman
August 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There has been one noticeable trend in the hospitality industry over the past year and it has nothing to do with food, nor is it specific to Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.