Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Police search Belmont North as part of investigation into whereabouts of missing man Aaron Clear

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 17 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Clear.

Investigators will search land in the Belmont North area on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to find a man missing from the Hunter for more than two years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.