Investigators will search land in the Belmont North area on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to find a man missing from the Hunter for more than two years.
Aaron Clear, 47, was last seen near Belmont courthouse in March 2020 but was not reported missing until the following year.
Mr Clear lived in Belmont and was known to frequent the Morisset, Bonnells Bay, Newcastle and Cessnock areas.
He is described as being 170cm tall, of a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Mr Clear was known to camp in the Belmont North area, near a family member who lived there at the time.
Investigators from Lake Macquarie Police District, the Police Rescue unit and State Emergency Service volunteers will take part in a land search in the area near Leneghan Oval at Belmont North on Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Clear's whereabouts is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
