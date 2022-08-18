Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

West Leagues Balance captain Sophie Dunning has timed her run back from injury for Newcastle championship netball finals 2022

By Renee Valentine
August 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY PLAYER: West captain and centre Sophie Dunning, right. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Timing is everything in netball, and Sophie Dunning appears to have timed her run to perfection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.