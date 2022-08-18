Newcastle RL: Anderson out for Cessnock, Mata'utia free for Maitland

CESSNOCK have been dealt their second suspension blow on finals eve with centre Jarred Anderson now ruled out of their elimination semi alongside captain-coach Harry Siejka.
Anderson won't play again this season unless the fourth-placed Goannas reach the Newcastle Rugby League decider on September 11, having been banned for three matches.
It comes as Maitland's Pat Mata'utia, charged out of the same last-round fixture, was found not guilty by the judiciary on Wednesday night.
Anderson, who joined Cessnock this year, entered an early guilty plea this week after being hit with a grade-one shoulder charge by the match review committee.
It was Anderson's third offence for 2022.
The incident occurred in the 68th minute of Cessnock's 12-8 loss to Maitland on Saturday when Anderson attempted to tackle Pickers fullback Matt Soper-Lawler.
Anderson will be sidelined with Siejka, who also took an early guilty plea this week.
The halfback copped one game for a contrary conduct charge after making contact with a touch judge.
Cessnock host fifth-placed Souths on Sunday with the winner advancing to next weekend's minor semi-final while the loser gets knocked out.
Mata'utia, however, breathed a sigh of relief after top-ranked Maitland successfully fought a careless high tackle charge which threatened to completely wipe him out of play-offs.
The Pickers second-rower is now free to play next weekend's major semi-final.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
