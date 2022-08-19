4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Advertisement
Feel-good vibes, energy efficiency, and inspiring views across Lake Macquarie set the scene for superb family living in this newly updated haven.
Enjoying an elevated seat two streets back from the lakes shore and taking full advantage of the water and valley view on offer, interiors sweep over two levels and unfold to breathtaking outdoor entertaining areas and a private backyard.
A beautiful natural palette and up-to-the-minute design features merge to create a chic and contemporary retreat with all the extras you'd expect in a modern home.
Paired with a location that delivers an abundance of recreational activities and daily amenities at hand, this home is a dream to live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.