Incompetent inventor Aubrey Allington receives a large inheritance, only to stand to lose it as quickly as he gets it to the many debts that he has accrued.
His wife proposes a solution: fake his death, pose as his next to kin living in Mexico (and who is allegedly already dead), and then remarry her now that the windfall is unconditional.
It's almost the perfect plan - that is, until the wily butler hears every word of it.
Will Evans and Arthur Valentine's Tons of Money first saw the London stage in 1922 and underwent a revision in 1986 under the pen of Alan Ayckbourn.
It ticks off every aspect of a classic farce - puns and punchlines, mistaken identities, questionable political correctness, and just enough plot to make it worthwhile.
A century since its debut, Newcastle Theatre Company is mounting its own production under the direction and costuming by Fran Hodgson.
For the most part, it's an enjoyable show, with foolish characters circling their points illogically and reaching silly but humorous conclusions.
In one scene, Aubrey (posing as his cousin) describes life-and-death situations he's faced in Mexico, and most of the segment's punchline is just that exotic places are different.
That's not to say that the cast aren't putting their backs into it.
Megan Connelly plays Louise, Aubrey's wife, who must keep the many plates of their scheme spinning, and this is perhaps the most involved, refined performance I've seen out of her.
As Aubrey, Paul Cooper is tall and commanding, incredibly smart in his comedy, and he never drops momentum.
Instead, the production drops it for him with a very lengthy, uncomfortable scene change in the middle of the first act.
The cast goes on to feature many familiar and fresh faces at NTC, with Matthew Bertolin's scheming Sprules, Tracey Gordon's stiff-collared Jane Chesterman, and Leanne Mueller's pre-senile Aunt Benita playing into their niches very effectively.
Equally commendable is Hodgson herself standing in as Giles the gardener, with the sick season making the director having to understudy a role a new local tradition.
Her work in the costumes is very good as well, with everything from simple uniforms to Louise's more glamorous wardrobe well-picked.
The set is charming, if very yellow, and feeds well into being an efficient playground for the performers to enact their farcical routines - especially when an explosion shakes the foundation, and debris falls from the ceiling as a wonderful practical effect you don't see much of these days!
While not the most essential work you'll ever see, it certainly makes for some good and risk-free laughs at the expense of wealthy characters, and if that's your jam, you'll probably find it tons of funny.
