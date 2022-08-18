Northern NSW Football chief pushing for rethink on unnecessary board challenge

Northern NSW Football chief David Eland has labelled what could be a lengthy and costly legal process to seize control of the federation's board as "unnecessary".
As the Newcastle Herald revealed Monday, the Hunter's three member zones demanded a general meeting to remove five of the six NNSWF directors - a day after they received an independent review into the region's administration of the game. NNSWF's board endorsed the review recommendations, which included giving clubs the power to move to an aligned structure under the federation, effectively dissolving the underpinning seven zones which administer grassroots football.
An email has since been sent to clubs stating that five of the six independent zones support the move to oust chair Helene O'Neill, deputy Bill Moncrieff and directors Mansell Laidler, Peter Dimovski and Sarah Gray. Remaining director Mark Trenter has not been targetted. The zones have nominated five replacements, which include two Football Mid North Coast directors and one from Hunter Valley Football.
Eland confirmed five zones carry 10 of 18 votes and therefore the power to make change. Four competition standing committee chairs have one each, while North Coast and Northern Inland have two each.
However, Eland also confirmed the process to remove and replace directors could be protracted, given each has the right to defend their position under the Corporations Act. He said NNSWF's "legal team was focused on that now".
The battle could take months and cause significant financial cost to members on both sides. Eland said "the game doesn't need to go through this disruption".
O'Neill and Laidler will retire in May because they have reached their maximum terms. Beyond that, the board can also bring on two appointed directors, potentially putting six of eight directors in the zones' corner.
"I'll be trying to convince every member that this action is unnecessary," Eland said of the overthrow attempt. "There's an annual general meeting in May and it's an election year, so members have the opportunity to elect three directors. That's not a long time away.
"It's also unnecessary because the board is not forcing reform on anyone. It's also unnecessary because the zones haven't consulted their clubs yet."
"The clubs haven't had an opportunity to discuss and consider reform which could potentially benefit from. I know from speaking to a large numbers of clubs, whether they agree with [the review] or not, that that is a concern. It's the principle of it.
"We're encouraging clubs to keep informed and, at the very least, ask their zone why they've taken this action before the clubs have been consulted.
"Clubs elect the zone boards and this review had almost 100 clubs contribute to it. They've not even been given the opportunity to discuss it."
