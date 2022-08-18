Greg Prichard: Belief is what separates the NRL heavyweights and the also-rans

If you want a clearer indication of what might happen once the NRL finals begin, start by checking the history of the grand final over the last 10 years.
Then, understand the true definition of "structures and systems" when it comes to individual teams.
Plenty of self-appointed experts like to throw these terms around without any further explanation, but a genuine expert will explain it's not so much the structures and systems that matter. It's whether those who are asked to adopt them - the players - are willing to believe in them.
I'm not touting myself as that expert.
I've talked to someone with enormous experience in the game who is in a prominent position at a prominent club, and as such is as well-placed to comment as anyone I know in rugby league. Everything he says makes complete sense.
I'm just the conduit.
Finally, like it is when you're doing the form on any sporting contest, consider the results in the crucial last few rounds and the health of the respective teams once they enter the finals.
That should go without saying, but there are always those who don't pay attention.
Seven of the last 10 grand finals have been won by three clubs - Melbourne (2012, '17 and '20), Sydney Roosters (2013, '18 and '19) and Penrith (2021).
Even though three other clubs - South Sydney (2014), North Queensland (2015) and Cronulla (2016) - have each won as many premierships as Penrith during this time, I include the Panthers above them and alongside the Storm and Roosters in terms of proven capability because they are in the thick of that zone where they have already begun achieving and remain capable of achieving a lot more.
Penrith lost the 2020 grand final to Melbourne and returned to beat Souths in last year's decider.
The Storm, as well as winning three premierships, were beaten grand finalists in 2016 and '18. The Roosters made three grand finals and won them all.
That's 10 grand final appearances in total for the Storm, Roosters and Panthers. Between them they filled 50 per cent of the spots available in a decade.
That's consistency of excellence, spread over that period in the case of the Storm and Roosters and with the Panthers having more recently arrived at the same elite level. Now, let's get on to those structures and systems.
Obviously, this incorporates the way teams attack and defend, but there's much more to it than that. It's about ability and fitness.
It's about strength of character and attitude. But, mostly, it's about belief.
Much of what NRL teams do in attack and defence is similar, but with nuanced differences.
The trick is for the coach and his staff to get all of the players to buy in to their structure, their system.
Completely.
And for that to happen the players must have absolute faith in those who are preaching to them.
Craig Bellamy has been coaching the Storm since 2003. Trent Robinson is in his 10th season at the Roosters. Ivan Cleary coached the Panthers from 2012 to 2015 and has been back there since 2019.
They are each highly respected and very successful and they have been heavily involved in developing leaders among their players.
The Storm - Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk through to the best player in the game at the moment, Cameron Munster, and the Bromwich brothers - Jesse and Kenny.
The Roosters - Anthony Minichiello, Boyd Cordner, Jake Friend, Jared-Waerea Hargraves, along with the timely acquisition of veteran Cronk, through to James Tedesco.
The Panthers - they came up with Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo and the development continues with others like Dylan Edwards.
So you've got stability at the top and multiple genuine leaders who are influential. If people like that are pushing the systems and structures to you, unless you're a fool you're going to accept that what they're telling you is, in fact, the way to go.
You're going to believe in it, then you're going to see that it works and, finally, you're going to stick with it when times get tough in a game.
And, because of the reputations and proven records of the senior figures involved, if you're missing key players through injury or suspension, those systems and structures tend to hold up because of that belief.
You'll win a few games people on the outside don't expect you to, and when you lose you'll tend not to sink as low as some other teams do when they're missing players.
You'll recover faster from difficult periods as well. You'll be more desperate to win the arm wrestle. When you've got the foot on the opposition's throat, you'll be more determined to finish them off. When you're struggling, you'll be more determined to hang in there.
Penrith, Melbourne and the Roosters - they're the teams whose structures and systems hold up consistently under pressure. Form might fluctuate, but belief is always strong. It's no good other teams simply copying the systems and structures of successful teams without the associated buy-in.
All you get are bad imitations. We see that all the time.
Finally, the form lines and player ins and outs due to injury and suspension are available for all to see.
Other clubs that might be heading in the same, successful direction as the Panthers, Storm and Roosters?
Cronulla look like they've bought into what first-year coach Craig Fitzgibbon is telling them. The club's future looks bright. Can the Sharks get the job done this year? Maybe. They clearly believe in what they're trying to do out there and that's a great start.
