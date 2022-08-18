Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Darren Elder hoping break sparks Bright Energy in Newcastle return

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 18 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Brad Elder works Bright Energy at Newcastle before last year's Inter Dominion. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder said former group 1 competitor Bright Energy would need the run when he returns from a break for a rare appearance at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.