Jorja-Louise Howard pup Fast Reason set to fly again at The Gardens

Jorja-Louise Howard expects Fast Reason to go even quicker at The Gardens on Friday after he was part of a flying double for the young Keinbah trainer last week.
Fast Reason won over 515m in 29.47 seconds before Can't Handle It went a best-of-the-night 29.44. Both runs were faster than the two Million Dollar Chase heats on The Gardens program.
Howard is preparing both for the $25,000-to-the-winner Young Star series, which starts with heats on September 17 at Wentworth Park.
Can't Handle It backed up with an unlucky second at Wentworth Park on Wednesday. Fast Reason returns to The Gardens in race six (515m), where he has drawn five. His two wins in four runs have come from middle-box starts - four last week and from five in a Goulburn Zoom Top Maiden heat.
"He's a real smart pup," Howard said. "He's always shown it. He's just had a bit of bad luck with the boxes, but he's starting to come out more and show a bit of pace, which is getting him to win.
"He had a start in the Gosford Goldmine [when last] but he hadn't really matured as a racer, but he's starting to mature nicely.
"We gave him two months off, got some bloods done and fixed a little issue he had and he's come back flying.
"Last week was his first run over 500 in more than three months, so I was really impressed. His second section was blistering and he's going to improve off that. He can probably run 29.3 or possibly better once he gets race fitness."
Howard said Friday's race was similar to last week's test.
"On paper he should be winning it, but those low grade races, you don't really know what's going to happen," she said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
