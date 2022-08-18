Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kris Lees looks to add to Big Dance card with Spanish Point

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 18 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will look to one of his stable veterans to provide a fourth Big Dance qualifier on Friday before hoping two of his promising fillies can step up on Saturday at Randwick.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.