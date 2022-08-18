Kris Lees looks to add to Big Dance card with Spanish Point

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will look to one of his stable veterans to provide a fourth Big Dance qualifier on Friday before hoping two of his promising fillies can step up on Saturday at Randwick.
Advertisement
Eight-year-old Spanish Point will contest the $70,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1550m), which offers the top two a chance to contest the new $2 million The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day, November 1, at Randwick.
Lees already has Hosier and Newcastle horse of the year Rustic Steel qualified. They are equal $8 TAB favourites after their wins in the Coffs Harbour and Scone cups respectively.
Ballina Cup winner Kedah ($51) is another in the hunt for the 20-horse field. The winners from the 26 qualifying races will be first in line for The Big Dance, before runners-up get a chance. There is also the $500,000 Little Dance consolation for the next level of qualifiers.
Spanish Point was unplaced in seven starts, mostly on heavy tracks, last preparation and has enjoyed a five-week freshen up and a trial.
Lees hoped of a better showing on a good surface on Friday from gate six. Four of Spanish Point's five wins have been on good tracks.
"He's a chance fresh. I wouldn't say it's the strongest race," Lees said.
"The heavy tracks just haven't been to his liking, so he could easily bounce back on the fresh side. I could easily see him run a race there."
On Saturday, Lees fillies Willinga Beast and Wolverine will contest the group 2 Silver Shadow Stakes (1200m).
Wolverine will make her Australian debut after two group 2 wins and a group 1 second in New Zealand. Willinga Beast, racing first-up, is among the favourites after her second in the group 2 Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick over the trip in April.
"It's a really good race," Lees said. "There are a lot of similar horses that were good without being great in the autumn on the heavy tracks. Now they find probably an improving track and nearly all of them are first-up in a group 2 race, so I think we'll all learn more, but I'm happy with both fillies going into the race."
Wolverine, an Australian Bloodstock buy, was a $34 chance with TAB and Lees was surprised with the price.
"It's hard to line it up," he said of New Zealand form.
"It can be hit and miss but the [Australian Bloodstock] boys rarely get them wrong.
"From what I'm seeing, I think she will be better over further but it's a good starting point on the big track of Randwick."
Seven-year-old Special Reward will run in the group 3 Show County Quality (1200m) for Lees after a first-up eighth in the group 2 Missile Stakes two weeks ago. Special Reward made up ground late in that race and Lees was pleased to see him get gate three for Saturday.
"His return run was good and most importantly for me, he's got a soft gate, so he can get an economical run with cover, which is what he needs," Lees said.
Meanwhile, Lees said there was no call yet on Mugatoo's future after the stable star's failed return from a tendon injury last Saturday at Rosehill. He was last and had blood in one nostril after the race.
Advertisement
On Thursday, Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle was a winner on Hawkesbury's Rowley Mile program, taking out the last with Concocted.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.