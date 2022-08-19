Letters: What sort of city do we want? How about one just like this

Then comes the 2022-2023 flood. Like the itsy bitsy spider, they must start all over again. But this time, since they are mortgaged to the hilt, and interest rates are higher, their banks don't want to know them. Why, it is enough for many of them to finally believe that global warming is real and not a 'greenie conspiracy' after all. They may even curse the previous federal government for doing nothing about climate change over a decade, apart from making false claims and pontificating about targets whilst justifying and approving the opening or extending of more 'transitional' coal mines.