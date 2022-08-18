A man who allegedly stabbed a co-worker at a Mayfield cafe last year will face a short judge-alone trial focused on his mental health in November.
Adrian Stratton, 25, was arraigned in Newcastle District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and one back-up count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The charges relate to Mr Stratton's alleged attack of a chef at Onyx Espresso Bar on Maitland Road in May 2021.
Mr Stratton was working as a dishwasher when he allegedly repeatedly hit the woman with a frying pan and fire extinguisher before stabbing her in the chest - she stumbled onto the street with the knife embedded in her body.
The court heard on Thursday that both sides agreed Mr Stratton was eligible for a defence based on mental health considerations.
While the Crown had not yet officially signed off on that agreement, Public Defender Peter Krisenthal said he was willing to allow the prosecution's doctor to give the necessary evidence without any cross-examination.
It comes under Section 31 of the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act 2020, which allows for the possibility of a special verdict of an act being proven but the accused not being held criminally responsible in certain cases.
Judge Roy Ellis adjourned the matter to November 15 for an estimated one-hour-long judge-alone trial.
