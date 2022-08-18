Newcastle Herald
Adrian Stratton set for judge-alone trial focused on mental health in Newcastle District Court over alleged stabbing at Onyx cafe in Mayfield

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:32am, first published 6:00am
CRIME SCENE: Police investigating after a stabbing at the Onyx cafe in May last year. Picture: Marina Neil

A man who allegedly stabbed a co-worker at a Mayfield cafe last year will face a short judge-alone trial focused on his mental health in November.

