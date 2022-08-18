Newcastle Herald
Population growth and need for affordable housing creates land release tensions as developers battle environmentalists over koalas and other threatened species laws and policies

By Editorial
August 18 2022 - 10:00pm
IN PERSPECTIVE: Kings Hill in relation to Raymond Terrace and surrounds. URA is short for Urban Release Area. Williamtown RAAF is off to the bottom right of the picture. The airstrip is pointed more or less towards the northern end of the existing Raymond Terrace housing area.

IT was December 2010 that the state planning minister of the day, Labor's Tony Kelly, announced the "green light" for 4500 new homes at the Kings Hill subdivision north of Raymond Terrace.

