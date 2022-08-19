Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

As part of Nation Science Week students at St Francis Xavier College in Belmont celebrated glass and marbles

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 19 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All things glass: St Francis Xavier students Lincoln Summerville, Lenny Bray and Ziggy Debien enjoying their marble run.

MARBLES made a resurgence in one Lake Macquarie schoolyard this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.