Newcastle triathlete Aaron Royle set to compete in prestigious international teams race

NEWCASTLE'S Aaron Royle has been invited to compete in one of triathlon's most prestigious and lucrative international events, the Collins Cup, to be held in Slovakia on the weekend.
Royle has been named on the Internationals team, to race against defending champions Europe and the United States, in the Collins Cup team event, described as triathlon's version of golf's Ryder Cup.
The two-time Olympian was named as the Internationals' "captain's pick" on the strength of his recent third-place finish at the Canadian Open.
Each team comprises six men and six women. One athlete from each team will compete against two rivals, so there will be six women's and six men's races, each staggered 10 minutes apart.
Each match race will consist of a 2km swim, 80km bike and an 18km run, and $1.5 million in prizemoney will be shared, from first place (US$90,000/$A130,000) down to 18th (US$20,000/$A28,000).
