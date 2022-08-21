A long way from utopia, let's park this idea

The veiled threat to Australia is to tug the forelock and bow to the outrageous demands or China will force the issue. China has been preparing for war and they are intent on flexing their power and it will happen very soon. They are behaving like every bully history has ever known. Pick, pick, goad, goad until the subject of their attentions makes a small, fairly innocuous act of self defence wherein the aggressor, in this case, China, will declare those actions to be an act of war by the victim and make an over the top, full blown military offensive that will draw the world into conflict. I believe that the Chinese overreaction to the Pelosi visit to Taiwan was part of the picking and goading of a bully and if Taiwan or Japan had reacted by shooting down a Chinese missile/aircraft encroaching into their airspace we would now be witnessing the invasion of Taiwan.