Darby and Beaumont streets: A long way from utopia, let's park this idea

By Letters to the Editor
August 21 2022 - 6:30pm
REGARDING the idea of removal of parking in Darby and Beaumont streets (Herald, Opinion, 20/8), as we have neither the comparable human residential density nor established alternate transport solutions, this idea will be disastrous if deployed now in my view.

