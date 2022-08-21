A long way from utopia, let's park this idea

REGARDING the idea of removal of parking in Darby and Beaumont streets (Herald, Opinion, 20/8), as we have neither the comparable human residential density nor established alternate transport solutions, this idea will be disastrous if deployed now in my view.
You cannot force, or expect, people to instantly and dramatically change their time resource allocation for family, work and social endeavours in foregoing the convenience of short-term parking in these long and narrow-backed precincts.
We are so far off any realistic minimum threshold pedestrian replacement of those transported by car to these vibrant and much-loved areas, returning time and time again, that you would risk tumbleweed in their place.
It might look really pretty to those huddled around computer monitors behind desktops, but unless someone can provide guarantees on transition through comprehensive data collection, collation, analysis and tabling, it ain't the people's utopia for quite some time yet. But it may well be the "mallrats" utopia.
IT has recently come to my attention that "The Picnic Train", heritage steam train has been requested to vacate its stabling facilities at Rothbury to make way for the development of the Huntlee housing estate. The Picnic Train is the organisation that operates, 5917, and more recently Victorian locomotive, R766, on special train journeys throughout the region and across NSW.
Unfortunately, there are no other available facilities in the area that are suitable for carrying out routine maintenance on their locomotives and rolling stock, meaning that they may be forced to transfer to a different part of state, which would be a detrimental loss to the Hunter Valley community.
Currently the Picnic train is one of the most professional heritage organisations in the country, which has been embraced by the community who have regularly patronised their trains. Given this situation, I am wondering if Transport for NSW could work with them to establish a new home at the former locomotive depot at Broadmeadow? The region was founded on coal, steam and railways and I think it would be a pity if we lost such a valuable asset that reminds us of the region's heritage
SO, Scott Morrison took it upon himself to be a back-up for various portfolio ministers should they become infected with COVID, a virus that will go down in history as a national medical emergency situation.
Yes, they could have worked from home, but not in intensive care. I can't see hospital staff allowing patients to be questioned regarding aspects of their employment, even if it's the prime minister. The only crime, if you can call it a crime, because it wasn't against the law, was not informing the ministers concerned of his intention.
This storm-in-a-teacup attitude, pushed by Labor and the Greens, I believe is a case of hypocrisy, as the only time Scott Morrison used this back-up power was to not approve gas exploration off the Hunter coast, and that came with full approval from both Labor and the Greens.
Yes, he should have consulted with the ministers he was backing, but they are the only ones needing an apology. As prime minister Scott Morrison obviously thought it was of best interest to not inform the public, he already had more than enough problems dealing with a national medical emergency, without coping flak from the then opposition, as he is dealing with right now.
If every politician resigned over an issue that didn't pass the pub test, I reckon there would be no politicians left sitting in parliament.
CHRISTOPHER Marley claims Ian Kirkwood and I are "sanitising" Russian leadership by presenting facts that expose the aggressive and intentional part the US played for over 30 years in the lead-up to this war; a war that arguably would not have occurred without those provocations, ('Few neighbours threaten Russia', Letters 12/8).
Kirkwood quoted former head of the CIA Mike Pompeo on US interventions in other nations through history, "We lied, we cheated, we stole..." - an admission from the US that truth really is the first casualty of war and our close ally is no different to the other 'sides' in conflicts when it comes to weaponising propaganda.
Why should what we read about this war be any different? We must remain skeptical about anything we are told from either side. Some believe Ukraine is simply an expendable pawn in America's ongoing 'soft' war with Russia. Recently the US has turned its provocative agenda towards China with predictable counter-actions from that country. If Australia is going to end up sending its sons and daughters to die in another conflict confected by the US it would want to be for a better reason than simply protecting US domestic and international interests.
RAINBOW football jumpers and climate change are the least of our problems because the Chinese government is champing at the bit for a fight.
China has been goading Australia with their unwarranted trade restrictions and bans and have, as expected, blamed Australia for causing the problems now being experienced with our International relations. The Chinese Ambassador, in his speech to the National Press Club, left no one in any doubt as to their intentions. They are ready for war and will be invading Taiwan if they don't agree to Chinese demands for total rule by Beijing.
The veiled threat to Australia is to tug the forelock and bow to the outrageous demands or China will force the issue. China has been preparing for war and they are intent on flexing their power and it will happen very soon. They are behaving like every bully history has ever known. Pick, pick, goad, goad until the subject of their attentions makes a small, fairly innocuous act of self defence wherein the aggressor, in this case, China, will declare those actions to be an act of war by the victim and make an over the top, full blown military offensive that will draw the world into conflict. I believe that the Chinese overreaction to the Pelosi visit to Taiwan was part of the picking and goading of a bully and if Taiwan or Japan had reacted by shooting down a Chinese missile/aircraft encroaching into their airspace we would now be witnessing the invasion of Taiwan.
I think the Chinese are showing their hand earlier than they would have preferred as a consequence of their abysmal handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Their denial that there was a problem early allowed the virus to be spread worldwide and so become a pandemic. The Chinese government subsequently lost face and instead of accepting there was a problem at their end with a measured, rational, joint International resolution they responded with aggression.
Their arrogance and misplaced pride render them unable to back away from their posturing. I hear the drums of war, I hope I am wrong.
REGARDING the idea of removal of parking in Darby and Beaumont streets (Herald, Opinion, 20/8). This is a ridiculous idea especially while COVID abounds and people don't want to use public transport. Furthermore, existing public transport will not be accessible to people who live away from the localities around Hunter St or Newcastle Rd. I have to allow half an hour to find a carpark, then walk to pick up regular prescriptions - and I'm able bodied. If I could not park I would take all my business elsewhere. Restaurants, takeaways and retail would lose more than they would gain. And that's just the daytime crowd.
I TOTALLY agree with your thoughts on parking in Darby and Beaumont streets (Herald, Opinion, 20/8), it would also help people visiting the areas, to exercise whilst walking in either street. Great idea.
I DON'T drive into Newcastle if I can go somewhere else. The parking spaces turn into tall buildings or get so small one needs to ride a push bike. No I don't think cribbing on more parking spaces is good for Newcastle business
APPARENTLY you can now have solar panels fitted to your premises with no upfront costs. Many residents around Australia had solar panels fitted to ease the power demands during high peaks on the power grid. Are these residents, who paid around $5000, entitled to a rebate from the government? All new builds should have solar panels and batteries fitted free, as well as water tanks and pumps.
'ALBY' is tackling all the easy and tokenistic measures, the announcements that make 'Good Fellah Alby'. Now he is getting ready to conduct a national union meeting in the guise of a work summit. Abolishing the super watchdog will allow industry funds to donate more of members' funds to the Labor Party. Abolishing the construction watchdog will give power to his union backers. Installing union bosses onto the Reserve Bank Board will be a disaster. Meanwhile, the poor can not pay their power bills which he said would fall. In my opinion, he is a man with no plan other than to appease his union backers.
IT appears that the trial by media has determined that Scott Morrison should resign over being sworn in for several portfolios while in office. My personal opinion is that if he acted in good faith and that he certainly should not resign. I feel that the Liberal Party doesn't have enough ministers of his calibre to jettison him unnecessarily and those who say he acted improperly or illegally, could at least, show us the evidence
