Popular television presenter Costa Georgiadis and MasterChef favourite Mindy Woods will join a special program of free events to mark the reopening of Wallsend Library following an extensive upgrade, City of Newcastle says.
Celebrations kick off on Saturday with a family fun day, followed by a six-week program of special events designed to showcase the multi-use spaces provided by the new and improved library facilities and technology.
New mobile shelving, lightweight furniture and innovative book displays will provide broader use of Wallsend Library with flexible spaces allowing more events and programs that celebrate creativity, collaboration, culture, inclusion and diversity.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the upgrade was part of the council's ongoing investment into its library network to enhance the overall customer experience and meet the changing needs of members.
"It's fantastic to be unveiling the reimagined Wallsend Library to the community this weekend as part of City of Newcastle's continued investment into enhancing our much-loved library network infrastructure," Cr Nelmes said.
"With more than 100,000 library members across Newcastle, we know our community values our local library amenities, which is why we have allocated around $7 million over five years of capital works programs, including almost $1 million in the 2022/23 Budget.
"Wallsend Library has undergone a major refresh delivering new ways of accessing library services, improved access to technology and the creation of more inclusive spaces for the community's enjoyment.
"Newcastle Library members and the community are invited to come and experience the reimagined Wallsend Library with a special program of events lined up during the next six weeks."
Families are welcome to attend the library fun day this Saturday from 10am to 2pm or sing along with popular children's entertainers The Quokkas live at the library on August 28.
Join popular television presenter Costa Georgiadis' talk on seeds, soil and gardening for the soul on September 18 and don't miss MasterChef favourite and proud Bundjalung woman Mindy Woods' Aussie Tukka afternoon tea on August 21 as she shares her passion for food, country and culture.
Upcoming special program of events at Wallsend Library:
