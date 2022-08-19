Engineers make it happen Advertising Feature

ENGINEERING THE FUTURE: Engineers are problem solvers who use their skills, creativity and team work to develop new technologies and improve existing ones. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK.

Engineering is everywhere.



It's in the software that makes your tv 'smart', the roads you travel on every day, the Perseverance Rover that landed on Mars, and the tennis racquet that helps Dylan Alcott serve the perfect ace.

Engineers are problem solvers who use their skills, creativity and team work to develop new technologies and improve existing ones.

They have huge value in society and have a significant impact on improving our lives in lasting ways, such as creating better energy solutions, cities that function more effectively and communities that are sustainable, secure, healthy, just and prosperous.

Almost every industry has engineers in it, so no matter what you're interested in, there's likely an engineering component - that's true of professional sport, it's true of music, it's true of clean energy, it's true of so many areas.

"One of the great attractions of engineering work is the huge variety of tasks and environments in which engineers find themselves working - from designing programs on their laptop, to project managing operations for major structures like aircraft, ships and offshore oil platforms," Helen Link, General Manager of Engineers Australia, said.

Historically, mainstream engineering was divided into the four broad disciplines of chemical, civil, electrical and mechanical engineering, with several branches within each discipline covering an enormous range of fields.

Today, we are seeing the emergence of new disciplines of engineering including aerospace engineering, electronics and telecommunications engineering, medical engineering, mining engineering, software engineering, risk engineering and more.

"Engineers are also crucial to the development of new technologies enabling the 4th Industrial Revolution such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics or quantum computing, etc," Helen said.



"Engineering is at the heart of our modern world and will shape the sustainable future.

"Engineering touches all of us in everything we do every day.



"Every time we have a drink of water, turn on a light, drive a car, or pick up our smart phone, engineering has had a major role in making all this possible."

Can you imagine life without your smartphone?



Without the significant advances made in engineering we would not have phones, the internet or any computers.



It's hard to imagine our world without these things.

Engineers are creative thinkers who seek to find solutions to human and environmental problems.



Tell an engineer it can't be done, and they will 'make it happen'.

