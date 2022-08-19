Jackson Baker takes positives into 2023 after early exit at Teahupo'o

Jackson Baker bowed out in back-to-back losses at the Tahiti Pro but he took confidence from facing his fears on the infamous Teahupo'o break on Friday (AEST) as his maiden Championship Tour season came to an end.
In epic eight-to-10 foot barrels, the Merewether natural-footer caught three waves for a best two-ride total of 3.17 to finish last in his opening round heat against Caio Ibelli (12.50) and Kanoa Igarashi (7.76). Baker opened with a 2.17 and he looked headed for a big score when deep in a long barrel, but he couldn't find the exit.
Baker then faced world No.5 Griffin Colapinto, who needed to win to keep his hopes alive of making the top-five world title finals.
Colapinto was in control early with tube rides giving him a 3.83 and 4.83. In between, Baker ejected off the top of a monster wave.
With 16 minutes to go, Colapinto improved with a 5.5 before Baker got a quick barrel for a 3.33. He needed a 7.0 to overtake the American but that became 8.67 inside the final four minutes with a tight tube ride from Colapinto. Baker missed his mark, getting a 0.57 to lose 12 to 3.9.
Baker, sitting 21st on the rankings, was competing for the first time at Teahupo'o.
"It was a weird lead-up," Baker said. "I sustained a concussion about 10 days out, so enough time to recoup and get ready, but it's a crazy wave and I'm glad to kind of get over that fear barrier and prove something to myself this morning by having a stab.
"That fuels the fire for next year. I want to be here next year in a much better position. But just to come here this year and gain a lot of confidence and know that I can do it ... to not get the opportunity this afternoon to get a bomb - I had one I had to jump over on - but with a bit more confidence and a bit more go in me, I'll be frothing."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
