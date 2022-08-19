Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jackson Baker takes positives into 2023 after early exit at Teahupo'o

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GUTSY: Merewether's Jackson Baker gets some cover during his opening round loss at the Tahiti Pro at Teahupo'o on Friday (AEST). Picture: Damien Poullenot/World Surf League

Jackson Baker bowed out in back-to-back losses at the Tahiti Pro but he took confidence from facing his fears on the infamous Teahupo'o break on Friday (AEST) as his maiden Championship Tour season came to an end.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.