By his own admission and despite only being 20 years of age, Ethan Hawes is an ice hockey journeyman.
The Hunter-bred product has travelled to all-but one of the 50 American states, has just returned from captaining the Australian under-20s and is currently enjoying a rookie season with the Newcastle Northstars.
However, at the heart of it all Hawes has one dream.
"The end goal is the NHL," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's the only thing I've got my eyes on, but I know you've got to go one step at a time and I'm not naive in thinking I can walk straight into that league.
"It takes a crazy ton of hard work and I have been working really hard and I will continue working really hard.
"If I don't make it it's not because I didn't work hard enough, I gave it my all and it wasn't meant to be.
"It's been my dream since I started playing hockey. I really want to make it happen and I guarantee I'll do everything in my power to make it happen."
Hawes grew up between Belford, just outside Branxton, and Wangi Wangi. He's now based in Waratah.
Having also lived, on and off, in the US since the age of seven, he's spent time in Seattle, Boston, New Hampshire, Florida, California, Colorado as well as Vancouver.
Most recently he lined up for childhood idols the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League.
Hawes intends to play the last year of his junior career in the British Colombia area after the Northstars wrap up Australian Ice Hockey League finals next month.
It follows on from representing his country at the under-20 World Championships (division three) in Mexico, claiming a bronze medal and best defence award.
"To be selected to play for your country was a huge honour in itself, but but being selected as one of the leaders of that group was one of the highest honours in my life," Hawes said.
He feels like the second-placed Northstars, who have a 14-3 record, can hold aloft the Goodall Cup in 2022.
"It's just like a family in that locker room. That's why we've had so much success this year and why we'll have a good shot at the championship," Hawes said.
The Northstars welcome back Beau Taylor, Richard Tesarik and Charlie Smart when they travel to Melbourne this weekend for a double header, meeting the Ice on Saturday and the Mustangs on Sunday.
Newcastle (42 points), who have three games left in the regular season, are seven adrift of leaders Canberra (49) but remain within striking distance after the Brave finished their 20 rounds last weekend.
