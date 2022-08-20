IT'S a big weekend for Matt Magann, in more ways than one.
Magann will vie for the Sydney minor premiership with Norwest Strikers on Saturday before trying to seal a Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League finals spot at Maitland on Sunday.
And it comes as the Bolwarra Public School teacher attempts to secure a gig at this year's national Hockey One competition.
Magann has been training with the NSW Pride squad recently, along with Maitland teammate Isaac Farmilo, and a final player cut from 30 to 20 is pending.
However, those who miss NSW selection initially could still take part in Hockey One for 2022 if picked up by another franchise.
Magann mentioned Canberra officials were planning to attend Sydney's top-of-the-table clash with half-a-dozen fringe Pride players involved.
"NSW is option number one but at the same time, being in that 21-30 squad I'd happily go and play for someone else if the option was there," Maggan said.
"Any chance to play at that level, whether that be for NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, I don't care."
Magann, the elder statesman at Maitland aged 25, says a HCPHL finals spot "should be wrapped up by now" for the Rams (8 points) but a win at home against University (4) on Sunday would essentially secure fourth.
Wests (6) meet Souths (18) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday while Norths (23) can clinch the minor premiership with a round to spare if they overcome visitors Gosford (19).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
