Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mac Ibrox tipped to overcome injury scare in Million Dollar Chase Gardens final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mac Ibrox tipped to overcome injury scare in Million Dollar Chase Gardens final

Somersby trainer William Dance is confident race favourite Mac Ibrox has overcome a wrist problem ahead of Saturday night's Million Dollar Chase regional final (515m) at The Gardens.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.