Mac Ibrox tipped to overcome injury scare in Million Dollar Chase Gardens final

Somersby trainer William Dance is confident race favourite Mac Ibrox has overcome a wrist problem ahead of Saturday night's Million Dollar Chase regional final (515m) at The Gardens.
Mac Ibrox was a heat winner last Saturday night, crossing from box seven to race in second spot behind Space Girl before taking over into the last turn. He held off odds-on favourite Fantastic Raven by 1.75 lengths and clocked 22.48 seconds.
He then drew box three for the decider, from which the top three progress to semi-finals at Wentworth Park. He was a $2.20 TAB favourite on Friday ahead of Fantastic Raven ($2.30), which drew six. Dance welcomed the draw but said Mac Ibrox's preparation hadn't been ideal.
"He actually pulled up a little bit sore in the wrist, so we just had to be a bit easy with him, which is unfortunate because he's a big dog and needs a bit of work," Dance said. "But we did slip him at Gosford on Wednesday night, just a short one, and he went really fast, so he'll be right to go.
"He's probably the fastest dog in it. He's trialled at The Gardens in 29.19.
"He's a very fast dog but also very clumsy, so the inside is definitely a better draw than seven or eight for him."
Space Girl had box one but was scratched.
Dance said the withdrawal of Space Girl would help his dog's chances.
"It was going to lead I think, Space Girl, so that probably helps our cause," he said.
Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay has Fantastic Raven and Ruff Shot ($7.50) in the final. Ruff Shot has box five, outside the Mark Davidson-trained Fat Boy's Charm ($15).
Mackay also has Zipping Maserati hunting a MDC semi-final place over the weekend. Winner of the MDC consolation this year, Zipping Maserati has box three in the Grafton final on Sunday night.
Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis qualified One Smart One for the MDC semis with a third placing in the Gosford final on Tuesday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
