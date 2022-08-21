BRUNKER Community Theatre is gearing up to present Dan Goggin's musical Nunsense in September.
Five of the Little Sisters of Hoboken return to the convent one day to find that Sister Julia, Child of God, has killed the rest of the nuns with her cooking. It's on the quintet to stage a variety show to raise money for the burials, keeping the other sisters in a deep freeze in the interim.
Jo Cooper is well-versed in Nunsense, having directed it as well as Nunsense 2: The Second Coming in Goulburn 15 years ago.
"It's just a ridiculously funny show because they're nuns, not performers," Cooper say. "The Reverend Mother even says at one point that she's picked the very best of what's left."
The score covers all bases, ranging from Sister Mary Amnesia's operatic arias to a country ballad, ballet and tap numbers, a Sophie Tucker homage, and gospel.
Audience interaction is also a staple in the Nunsense series, and a quiz may be involved.
Tracey Owens, who portrays the Reverend Mother, has always loved the script.
"This is a bucket list show for me," she says. "I'm thrilled to be in it, and to have the opportunity to sing and dance."
The production comes with a formidable team, with Carrie Manen coaching vocally and assisting with harmonies, Sandy Aldred contributing choreography (as well as playing Sister Mary Leo), and RS Constructions contributing the set, which is meant to be a local school hall.
The cast also includes Amanda Woolford as Sister Mary Hubert, Alcy Manen as Sister Robert Anne, and Kylie Trigg as Sister Mary Amnesia.
