Central coach Phil Williams puts it down to one simple thing - "experience".
The Walsh brothers, Luke and Ryan, have been reunited in the haves as the Butcher Boys attempt to claim the club's first Newcastle Rugby League premiership since 1949.
Central host Macquarie in Saturday's qualifying semi-final at St John Oval with Luke back at No.7 after missing the last round when five-eighth Ryan returned from an injury lay-off.
They have played together sparingly this year, having helped Wests win a minor-major double in 2019, but Williams felt like the time was right as play-offs get underway.
"That's what they were brought to the club for, this time of year," Williams said.
Young pivot Fletcher Kennedy was the player to make way and he's been named 18th man.
"It's not on form with Fletch, he's done a magnificent job. It was a hard call, probably the hardest I've had to do with what he's done throughout the year," Williams said.
Travhon Lemalama (calf) and Isaac Briggs (work) are among those to drop out as the likes of Central captain Cameron Anderson, Junior Roqica and Thomas Madden come back from a week off.
The Butcher Boys arrive unbeaten in their last 10 outings, featuring nine straight wins.
Third-placed Macquarie have Kyle Kingston in the centres for Callan Briggs (suspended) while winger Joe Woodbury returns.
