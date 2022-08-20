ALEX EL-SHAMMY reckons "it's the best group of players I've coached in a long time".
The Regals mentor has been impressed with the "buy in" of players throughout the NDWHA premier league season despite the loss of injured NSW Pride squad member Estelle Hughes (back).
Matilda Woolnough recently made under-16 Australian All Schools as the finals race heats up with two rounds left.
"We wouldn't have had a full first grade team all season, but what that reinforces is we've got a fantastic squad," she said.
Regals (29) have Tigers (28) in a second-versus third battle at Broadmeadow on Saturday while the other top-four clash sees leaders Oxfords (30) host fourth-placed Gosford (27).
Central (19) tackles Souths (24) and Uni (18) travel to meet Norah Head (13).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
