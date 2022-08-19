RYAN Beisty has been a role player for the majority of his senior basketball career.
If a coach needed to shut down a rival star, Beisty was the man.
If a big encountered early foul trouble, Beisty was handed the responsibility of banging the boards.
A floor runner - Beisty. Shooter - Beisty.
No job has ever been too big or too small.
At Regis University in Denver, the laid back 200cm Novocastrian was the glue in the team for four years.
Dito during a season with Plymouth Raiders in the British Basketball League.
Nothing fazes him.
Beisty's team ethos remains as strong as ever at the Newcastle Falcons.
Only now, he is one of the leaders. When the game is on the line, the ball invariably lands in the reliable hands of the 26-year-old swingman.
"It's good that the guys have the confidence to give me the ball when the game is there to be won," Beisty said.
Beisty averages a double-double - the barometer of a quality player - in the NBL1 East competition.
He knocks down 15 points, at 44 per cent, hauls in 12 rebounds and dishes out nearly five assists a game.
"It's ridiculous the numbers he puts up," Falcons coach Pete Astley said. "He is not the type of player who demands the ball, he is very much a team player. At the end of the game, you look at his stats and go holy shit.
"He had 23 boards last weekend. He can also guard anyone from the point to a five-man and does it extremely well.
"With the ball, he has an open license. He is the one player in the team who can shoot it whenever he wants. Even though he embraces that, he is humbled by it. He is such a team player.
"We want the ball in his hands when it matters. If he doesn't score for us, he creates.
"People must be looking at him for the next level. Because he is such an unassuming guy, he could fall through the cracks. He doesn't have that big personality.
"He certainly has the work ethic. We train at 6pm and Ryan will be there at 5pm, working on his game. Then he trains as hard as he can."
The Falcons take on Sutherland in a do-or-die play-off at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
A resurgent Falcons pumped Sutherland 87-61 on Sunday, the second leg of a winning double-header that propelled them into third spot
Beisty filled up the stats chart with 14 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
However, the Sharks will be boosted on Saturday by the return of leader Lochlan Hutchinson, who has a fractured thumb but will play.
"We got out and ran against them last weekend and also made the most of our size," Beisty said.
"It all comes down to our defence.
If we are playing good defence, it gets us out running and playing the fast-paced game we want to play."
The Falcons are anything but a one-man band.
Myles Cherry (17 points and 11 rebounds) also averages a double-double, while Matur Maluach (14 points) is a knockdown shooter, Jaidyn Goodwin controls the floor and is a lockdown defender, Tom Dawson commands the pant and JaShaun Smith and Jakob Dorricott provide punch off the bench.
"Everyone has fallen into their role pretty well," Beisty said. "There is no jealousy. Everyone does what they need to do to help the team win."
The Falcons held Sutherland, who finished the regular season in sixth, to just nine points in the opening quarter last round.
"Last week was massive," Astley said. "We beat the team coming third and the team coming fifth to get back into third spot.
"We have had a really good season. We had a little hiccup [losing four straight in July], but the last month we have worked really hard and got ourselves back into third spot.
"The comp is wide open.
"Defensively, we are the best team in the league by far. Every now and then we can struggle offensively. The past three weeks we have been really good."
Meanwhile, Newcastle basketball General Manager Neil Goffet has resigned and will take up the same position at Hawks Nest Golf Club.
