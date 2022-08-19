The Newcastle Jets have confirmed unbreakable leader Cassidy Davis will play a 10th national league season with her beloved home-town team.
Advertisement
The long-serving Jets utility and captain is one of Newcastle's most dependable players.
She is deployed between defence and midfield as needed and earned the Jets women's Player of the Year accolade for her efforts last campaign.
Davis, who turns 28 next week, holds the A-League record for the most consecutive appearances with 111 straight since making her elite level debut with the Jets in the 2013-14 season.
The fan favourite is currently playing for NPLW Northern NSW pace-setters Warners Bay and has been scoring for fun with 20 goals in 16 appearances for the Panthers.
Davis, described by Jets women's coach Ash Wilson as "a smart player with technical quality and vision", is the club's first confirmed signing for the coming A-League Women's (ALW) season.
"She will be an integral part of the way we want to play and what we want to achieve both on and off the pitch," Wilson said in a statement.
"She has been around for what seems like forever but there is still even more potential to unlock with her and she is motivated by this, which makes her so good to work with and an example to others."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.