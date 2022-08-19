Coach Craig Atkins is taking nothing for granted as a seemingly unstoppable Warners Bay continue their push for the NPLW Northern NSW premiership against Charlestown at Allen Davis Field on Sunday.
With three rounds to play, the Panthers are setting the pace atop the competition standings with a three-point buffer over second-placed Broadmeadow and 14 points clear of Azzurri in third.
Previous encounters with Azzurri this campaign have been one-sided affairs with a ruthless Warners Bay proving far too clinical on both occasions.
They were 6-1 winners in round one then demoralised their opponents 10-1 in the second exchange.
"You can look at that result but we know they're in the top four and looking to cement a position in the top four as well, so they're going to be coming out all guns blazing," Atkins said.
"The previous result was a fantastic result for us but we're going to have to be on our game and make sure we're working hard across the park and executing in those crucial areas. We want those three points just as much as they do."
Azzurri, on 32 points, are two ahead of fourth-placed Newcastle Olympic (30) and four clear of Maitland (28) in fifth. They need a result this weekend to maintain third place.
Olympic play seventh-placed Mid Coast (10) at Darling Street Oval on Saturday (4.40pm) while Maitland take on sixth-placed Adamstown (20) at Cooks Square Park (3.40pm).
Warners Bay and Azzurri, playing at 3.40pm on Sunday, both had last weekend off but Atkins said the Panthers continued to "tick over" with an intra-club match.
He will have close to a full complement of players available with only injured defensive midfielder Tara Pender (hamstring) out. Sophia Laurie, who was integral to Warners Bay's 2020 grand final showing but took last year off, produced an impressive performance in her place as the Panthers overpowered Magic 5-0 in their last outing.
"Sophia will stay put," Atkins said. "She was outstanding last time out so she'll get that role again and hopefully she puts on another performance like she did a couple of weeks ago.
"We know she's been there and done it before so it's another opportunity to stamp her foot in that position."
Broadmeadow (43) will look to bounce back after their demoralising loss to Warners Bay when they host last-placed New Lambton (0) at Magic Park on Saturday (3.40pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
