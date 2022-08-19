Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Warners Bay wary of Charlestown Azzurri side with point to prove in NPLW NNSW: Round 19

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 19 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: Defensive midfielder Sophia Laurie, pictured in action in 2020, was outstanding in Warners Bay's 5-0 win over Broadmeadow last outing. Picture: Marina Neil

Coach Craig Atkins is taking nothing for granted as a seemingly unstoppable Warners Bay continue their push for the NPLW Northern NSW premiership against Charlestown at Allen Davis Field on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.