Traci Baber is grateful for the luxury of two shots at making the grand final.
But the University of Newcastle coach does not want to use both, knowing full well how tough the longer route to the Newcastle championship netball grand final can be.
This year, as finals return for the first time since 2019, Baber wants her charges to secure direct passage to the September 3 championship decider.
To do so, University must overcome minor premiers Souths in the major semi-final at National Park on Saturday.
The Lions finished top of the table with 43 points. The only game they dropped on their way to the minor title was a 44-39 loss to University, who finished second on 41 points.
Souths won the other exchange between the two 44-42 and this weekend's match-up is expected to be equally as tight as their previous encounters.
"We're as strong as each other in every part of the court," Baber said. "Everybody has just got to do their job. If everybody doesn't work hard and do their job we don't win.
"But we want to go straight to the grand final. I don't think we've done that in a long time. When we've made grand finals, it's always been the hard way and then most years we haven't got past the final."
Both teams will be at full strength for the first time in what has been another disrupted season and Souths coach Tracey van Dal is excited by the "ability and luxury to change it up" if need be.
"To play finals again after having missed the past two years is very exciting, not just for us but for all of the teams," van Dal said. "For the first time all year we do have our full complement of players. We have options from one end of the court to the other.
"It could be a headache selection wise but it's nice knowing that whatever combination I put on court, I know they're capable of doing the job."
The winner of the major semi-final advances to the grand final while the loser will meet the minor semi-final victory in a preliminary final.
Third-placed Nova (37) play fourth-placed West Leagues Balance (35) in the do-or-die minor semi-final on Saturday.
West were 50-46 winners in their first encounter then Nova turned the tables with a 50-42 victory four weeks ago.
Both teams are also set to be at full strength and West Leagues Balance coach Tracey Baggs relished having "options" for the first time this campaign.
The use of NSW Premier League players, of which West have several, has been limited for Baggs.
"We're probably as strong as we've been all year," Baggs said. "I'm just really proud that we've made it to the semis. That's on the back of a lot of our young girls getting us there who aren't in the team.
"I'm excited just to be there and to have that ability to be able to change it up if things aren't working. Both sides attacking wise are very strong. I guess it's going to be who stands up defensively."
Nova have fielded a consistent line-up throughout the season and have taken their game to a new level, knocking off both University and West for the first time.
"I think it is going to play to our advantage that we haven't had mass changes within our squad each week," Nova player-coach Laura Glendenning said.
"We haven't got through this minor semi-final for a long time but we feel quite confident."
Both semi-finals are at 3.45pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
