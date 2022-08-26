Get your outdoor journey started at the 2022 Newcastle Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo, on from September 2-4 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
The expo will feature over 90 local and national companies, with caravans, camper trailers, boating, vehicles, camping accessories, gadgets and a whole lot more on display.
Bring the whole family and enjoy the daily entertainment, including fishing and casting demonstrations and camp oven cooking demonstrations.
A tasty and healthy range of food and beverages will be available on location throughout the three days.
Gates open 8.30am Friday, Saturday and Sunday and close 4pm Friday and Sunday and 5pm Saturday.
Single Day tickets cost $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors Card, and Multi-Day tickets are $18 for Adults and $15 for Seniors.
You can buy tickets at the event (by credit card and eftpos only, no cash sales) however, if you purchase your tickets online you save and get express entry at the gate.
Peter, like all the team at All Four x 4 Spares, is a passionate four-wheel driver with years of experience and can provide the kind of advice that counts, no matter what stage you're at on your 4wd journey.
All Four x 4 Spares in Newcastle is your one-stop shop for all four-wheel driving needs.
The family-owned and operated business offers expertise across service, parts and accessories including stocking a vast range of new genuine and aftermarket parts and accessories suitable for Toyota.
"Nothing gives us greater pleasure than helping people find the solutions they need for their vehicle and what they want to do with it," says Peter Harris, General Manager.
"Everyone is different, and we take the time to listen to customer's needs."
The conversation usually starts around Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) and Brake Towing Capacity (BTC).
"Knowing the GVM and BTC for your particular 4wd is crucial and we can advise on options and upgrades for each, depending on what you want to do," Peter said.
If you're towing, All Four x 4 Spares stock Next Generation extendable Clearview mirrors, while dual batteries and solar allow you to stay off grid for as long as your food and water supplies allow.
"Beyond that, we also stock Camp Boss equipment, as you might have seen on the TV show All Four Adventure - anything from Tyre Deflators, Camp chairs, Jaffle irons to recovery gear.
"If you watch the show, you'll know it's all excellent quality."
Located in Kotara, Newcastle, they send orders Australia-wide and in fact across the world.
All Four x 4 Spares is proud to be a one-stop 4wd shop across the three tiers of service, parts and accessories.
Chat with them at the 2022 Newcastle Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo.
For more information, ring (02) 4041 4000 or visit www.allfourx4.com.au or email offroad@allfourx4.com.au.