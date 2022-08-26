Let your outdoor adventures begin Advertising Feature

Get your outdoor journey started at the 2022 Newcastle Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo, on from September 2-4 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

The expo will feature over 90 local and national companies, with caravans, camper trailers, boating, vehicles, camping accessories, gadgets and a whole lot more on display.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the daily entertainment, including fishing and casting demonstrations and camp oven cooking demonstrations.



A tasty and healthy range of food and beverages will be available on location throughout the three days.

Gates open 8.30am Friday, Saturday and Sunday and close 4pm Friday and Sunday and 5pm Saturday.

Single Day tickets cost $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors Card, and Multi-Day tickets are $18 for Adults and $15 for Seniors.