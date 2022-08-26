Top advice you can rely on Advertising Feature

Peter, like all the team at All Four x 4 Spares, is a passionate four-wheel driver with years of experience and can provide the kind of advice that counts, no matter what stage you're at on your 4wd journey.

SWITCHED ON: The team at All Four x 4 Spares are specialists in their field who have extensive experience in the 4wd industry and provide customer service of which they are proud.

COVERING ALL BASES: All Four x 4 Spares is proud to be a one-stop 4wd shop across the three tiers of service, parts and accessories.

All Four x 4 Spares in Newcastle is your one-stop shop for all four-wheel driving needs.

The family-owned and operated business offers expertise across service, parts and accessories including stocking a vast range of new genuine and aftermarket parts and accessories suitable for Toyota.

"Nothing gives us greater pleasure than helping people find the solutions they need for their vehicle and what they want to do with it," says Peter Harris, General Manager.

"Everyone is different, and we take the time to listen to customer's needs."

The conversation usually starts around Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) and Brake Towing Capacity (BTC).

"Knowing the GVM and BTC for your particular 4wd is crucial and we can advise on options and upgrades for each, depending on what you want to do," Peter said.

If you're towing, All Four x 4 Spares stock Next Generation extendable Clearview mirrors, while dual batteries and solar allow you to stay off grid for as long as your food and water supplies allow.

"Beyond that, we also stock Camp Boss equipment, as you might have seen on the TV show All Four Adventure - anything from Tyre Deflators, Camp chairs, Jaffle irons to recovery gear.



"If you watch the show, you'll know it's all excellent quality."

Located in Kotara, Newcastle, they send orders Australia-wide and in fact across the world.



