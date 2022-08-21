Newcastle Herald
Free suicide prevention training through LivingWorks Australia offered to schools in Newcastle and the Hunter, in huge effort to save lives and break the stigma

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 21 2022 - 6:30am
Leadership: Hunter Valley Grammar School principal Rebecca Butterworth says suicide prevention training is important for schools. Picture: Simone De Peak

Suicide prevention training for teachers is a crucial step towards supporting students at risk, a Hunter school principal says.

