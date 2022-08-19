Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

AGL takes Newcastle gas storage plant off the market

Updated August 19 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGL takes Newcastle gas storage plant off the market

AGL Energy has taken its Newcastle storage facility off the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.