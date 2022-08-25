Passion for great results Advertising Feature

Going the extra mile is the norm for R&R Property, no matter the type of property or situation.

R&R Property caters to a very wide range of clientele selling and leasing rural, residential, coastal and commercial properties servicing the Hunter region up to the Manning Valley.

Founder and owner Denise Haynes has been in real estate for over 18 years.



She started as a sole operator based out of a 'tin shed' office at Booral.



With constant referrals by happy clients, the company has grown to today being 10 office locations and 20 team members.



"I am the single owner of all offices - R&R Property are not a franchise model," said Denise, who is also Managing Director/Licensed Real Estate Agent & Stock and Station Agent, Auctioneer.



"I started on my own and then my second in charge came along when my daughter was born on the job.

"The last 12 years have been a big, scary but exciting journey as an independent business owner."

The team at R&R Property have established a reputation for excellence in all aspects of their work, reflecting the values Denise has imparted.

"They are all passionate about carrying that excellence and high attention to detail to every aspect of our service," she said.



"Going the extra mile is the norm for R&R Property, no matter the type of property or situation.



"We are always empathetic to our clients' personal situations.



"We assist our clients in achieving their property dreams whether it's for a tree change or sea change.



"Sometimes it's a loss of a loved one, or a separation situation which is driving the sale of the property and must be handled with great delicacy.



"We also work with first home buyers who benefit from being stepped through the process.



"Of course, we are working with landlords and tenants at all times and ensuring that both parties are content with the management.



"We have also commenced short term holiday accommodation so are working with our owners to present and market their properties to achieve great results."

R&R Property have just opened their latest office, in Newcastle East, and like all their other offices, it will be styled with glamour, yet always welcoming.



"Our signature piece in each office is a sparkling chandelier," Denise said.



"The team take pride in that.



"Each office is also fitted with a wall mounted ship bell.



"The team love nothing more than to ring that bell for every achievement, creating much excitement and fun in the office."



R&R Property are also renown for their abundance of community work and "give back" philosophy, which the whole team enjoy being a part of.

"We entered the awards to showcase our services to the wider region," Denise said.

