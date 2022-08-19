Hawkes filly set to make dashing return at Newcastle

Dashing Legend's only three starts were in the autumn, when she was placed twice. On debut she was beaten less than a length in a 2YO Kensington maiden on February 16. Second up, she was runner-up in the group 2 Reisling Stakes at Rosehill, 1.82 lengths from the winner. She then finished midfield in the group 2 Percy Sykes before a spell. Dashing Legend was impressive in winning a recent Rosehill trial with William Pike aboard.