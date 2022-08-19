THE TERTIARY union has slammed a "grossly inadequate" enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA) offer from the University of Newcastle.
University management have offered staff a 3 per cent per annum wage increase over the agreement's slated two years, to December 2024.
However, the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) says this equates to 2 per cent per annum from September 2021, when their previous EBA expired. This, they say, falls well short of inflation at 6.1 per cent.
"Management's offer is insulting to hard-working Newcastle uni staff. Their offer of 6 per cent over more than three years doesn't even match the inflation rate for the current year," NTEU Branch President Dan Conway said.
"That's a huge real wage cut. And this coming from a management that sacked hundreds of staff over the last two years.
"Earlier this year Newcastle uni announced a record surplus of $185 million. The uni can clearly afford a proper pay rise as well as deliver on job security and safe and healthy workloads."
The union is asking for a 15 per cent wage increase over three years or CPI plus 1.5 per cent, whichever is higher.
In response to the criticism, deputy vice-chancellor global Professor Kent Anderson said the offer is a step toward finalising the enterprise agreement.
"Our aim is to develop a new employment framework that supports our staff where it matters most while balancing our long-term financial sustainability, and we believe this offer strengthens benefits and conditions that work for our staff, while securing the future of our university for the long-term," Professor Anderson said.
"Following the meeting we provided our staff with the details of what the university has put forward for negotiation. Importantly, this offer is still subject to further discussions with the bargaining group."
The university's offer of 17% superannuation for all staff was welcomed by the union as well as a deeper look at casual conversion.
Mr Conway said a key point for the union moving forward will be around mechanisms for managing workloads and decreased casualisation.
The university has offered a cash bonus at the conclusion of negotiations "incentivising quick conclusion". Mr Conway said the union saw it as a "thinly disguised tactic to pressure staff to accept what we consider a grossly inadequate pay offer".
"It is true that management also offered a yet-to-be-defined cash bonus which they say will be reduced the longer it takes to reach an agreement."
A range of extra leave days including gender affirmation and domestic violence leave were also offered, but the union is calling for further clarification.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
