Eight new police recruits have been allocated to Hunter commands from the latest cohort to graduate from the Goulburn academy this week.
Four probationary constables will begin their careers in Newcastle City Police District, while two each will be posted to the Port Stephens-Hunter and Lake Macquarie commands.
None are being sent to Hunter Valley Police District, which includes Cessnock, Singleton, Muswellbrook and surrounds.
Eighteen recruits have been allocated across the NSW Police Northern Region - an area that stretches from the Hawkesbury River to the Queensland border.
The metropolitan Sydney area will get 85 new recruits, while regional NSW will receive 69.
"Our thousands of police officers perform some of the most important work in our community every day and they do a tremendous job," Commissioner Karen Webb said.
"The work they do to help victims of crime, investigate violent crimes and bring offenders before the courts is nothing short of remarkable."
