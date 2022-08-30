Dynamic growing concern

All kids deserve some TLC Advertising Feature

Early education is a passion of all the educators who are employed at TLC - Claire Faraday-Bensley, co-owner, TLC Early Learning Centre

The team at TLC believe what they do on a daily basis is very important in shaping the developing minds of young children and worthy of recognition. Picture: Supplied

TLC Early Learning Centre (TLC) doesn't have customers as such but rather families.



These families form the TLC community that owners Claire and Scott Faraday-Bensley nurture at their purpose-built childcare centre at Raymond Terrace.

TLC is a finalist in the Childcare category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.



Claire believes what her team at TLC do on a daily basis is very important in shaping the developing minds of young children and worthy of recognition.

"Early education is a passion of all the educators who are employed at TLC and at times, we feel our role goes unrecognised or is under valued," she said. "Being nominated for an award is something the team at TLC can be proud of and feel recognised and valued as both a team and how we work individually to bring idea's together. The team of ladies who work in the centre are all highly trained with many years experience in the field of early education and deserve to feel empowered and appreciated."

TLC was started back in 2010 by Karen Kirk who owned the centre and built up a reputation within the local community until her retirement.



In 2020 Claire and Scott purchased the centre and have since worked hard to provide quality care, support and activities to help their children to grow and learn.



Staff at TLC believe children learn through play, so allowing children to follow their own ideas and imaginations to learn and grow is value and encouraged.

"Each child is individually catered for through programming and planning to suit each child's interest and learning style," Claire said.



"We supply three healthy and delicious meals for children each day of attendance and we have staff with the appropriate training and qualifications to support all children who attend the centre. Having educators feel the same way about how children learn helps establish a strong program and way of learning. We see children as capable, independent and keen to learn and this is how we program."