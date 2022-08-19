Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Barrington Bike Park at The Steps in the Hunter's north opened to the public today

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Something for everyone: Barrington Bike Park is now open to the public.

A MOUNTAIN biking experience in the foothills of the Barrington Tops is opening its tracks to the public today.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.