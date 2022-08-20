AROUND 20 bold paddlers took on the surf at Dixon Park beach this morning to raise money for a Newcastle-based not-for-profit.
Surfing the Spectrum's "fun-raiser" saw two teams paddle a total of five kilometres, in some vessels not particularly well-suited to the two-metre swell.
"It's the first time we've done the Paddle Battle so we had to wing it but everyone did really well," Surfing the Spectrum co-founder and director Aimee Blacker said.
"It was kind of like paddle out as far as you can, paddle back and accumulate enough runs to get to the five kilometres.
"The judging criteria wasn't so much about winning it was more who has got the best costume and whose vibe is the highest."
There was plenty of colour on show at the beach, with Ms Blacker front-and-centre in her "rainbow leotard". Looking down at what was an inflatable cow-like floaty before the paddle, she said some vessels handled the surf better than others.
"We had some pretty good high-tech boats that have come out in tact. Some, not so much."
Surfing the Spectrum was established by Ms Blacker and Tahlia Anderson in Newcastle around five years ago. The not-for-profit offers free surf therapy lessons for children with autism and now, due to demand, operates all along the east coast.
"We go up to the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast and we will be getting down to Torquay in December."
With the help of volunteers from the local surf community at whichever town they are in, Ms Blacker said their sessions cater to around 60 children and their families who "trickle in" every half hour across the day.
She said, more than surfing, the sessions are about "getting everyone involved in the community and not feeling so isolated".
"The kids have a chance to experience the surf or what it's like to surf in a really supportive and safe environment," she said.
"The families all say it's really nice to come to the beach and not feel judged if your kid is having a meltdown or they are not coping with the sand or the crowds or any of those factors.
"You and I can come down here on days like today and it's easy. But for these families it's not always easy to just go to the beach so it's nice to be able to offer that opportunity."
Each session costs the organisation around $5000, so fundraising events are crucial. The $40,000 goal for Saturday would cover most sessions for the year Ms Blacker said.
On Saturday morning, teams at the Paddle Battle had raised around $5000 through online sponsorship.
Sticking with their theme of "surf 'n' turf", the fundraiser shifted from Merewether's surf to Carrington's turf at 5pm in Earp Distilling Co.
"We have a raffle and heaps of live music. Tickets are $100 and $45 of that goes straight to us but if people turn up I'm sure we will make room."
Ms Blacker said they have had hundreds of items donated by businesses for the raffle including a $4000 stay at Crown Towers in Sydney, heaps of surfboards, Air BnB stays as well as vouchers to local cafes and restaurants.
"I'm confident we will hit the $40,000 and everyone will have had an amazing day."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
